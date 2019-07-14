Barrosa, Marriaga lead the way for Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Jorge Barrosa tripled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Hillsboro Hops beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 7-3 on Sunday.

Jesus Marriaga doubled and singled twice with three runs for Hillsboro.

Trailing 1-0, the Hops took the lead for good with two runs in the second inning. Ricky Martinez and Nick Dalesandro both drove in runs en route to the one-run lead.

The Hops later added two runs in the third and fourth innings and one in the sixth to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hillsboro right-hander Deyni Olivero (4-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Alex DuBord (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over three innings.

For the Volcanoes, Ricardo Genoves homered and doubled.