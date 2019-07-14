Vranesh, Lewis and McWilliams lead Ogden in win

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Joe Vranesh had four hits, while Brandon Lewis and Sam McWilliams recorded three apiece as the Ogden Raptors beat the Missoula Osprey 17-11 on Sunday.

Vranesh was a triple short of the cycle, driving in five runs and scoring a pair. Lewis singled three times, scoring four runs and driving home a couple.

Ogden went up 7-2 in the third after Lewis hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Vranesh.

Following the big inning, the Osprey cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Cam Coursey and Tristen Carranza scored when a runner was thrown out and Francis Martinez hit a two-run home run.

The Raptors later scored in three additional innings, including five runs in the fourth and four in the eighth. In the fourth, Justin Yurchak hit a solo home run, while Yurchak and Vranesh drove in one run each in the eighth.

Mark Mixon (1-0) got the win in relief while Missoula starter Josh McMinn (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

In the losing effort, Carranza, Spencer Brickhouse and Martinez each had three hits for Missoula. The Osprey also scored a season-high 11 runs.