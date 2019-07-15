Sports
Hoover’s double leads AZL Mariners to 5-3 win over AZL Dodgers Lasorda
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Connor Hoover hit a two-run double in the first inning, leading the AZL Mariners to a 5-3 win over the AZL Dodgers Lasorda on Monday. With the victory, the AZL Mariners swept the short two-game series.
The double by Hoover, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL Mariners a 2-1 lead before Nolan Perez hit an RBI single later in the inning.
Trailing 5-2, the AZL Dodgers Lasorda cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jorbit Vivas scored on a wild pitch.
Kevin Santa doubled and singled, scoring two runs for AZL Mariners.
Adam Macko (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while AZL Dodgers Lasorda starter Carlos Duran (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Edwin Mateo doubled and singled for the AZL Dodgers Lasorda.
