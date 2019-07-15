Morgan’s homer leads Inland Empire to 7-5 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Gareth Morgan hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to a 7-5 win over the Modesto Nuts on Sunday.

The home run by Morgan scored Orlando Martinez to give the 66ers a 5-3 lead.

The 66ers later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Ryan Scott hit an RBI single, while Michael Stefanic stole home in the ninth.

Inland Empire starter Cooper Criswell (3-6) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ljay Newsome (6-6) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Inland Empire improved to 4-1 against Modesto this season.