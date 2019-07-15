Top to bottom: Oklahoma, Kansas help start Big 12 media days

Oklahoma is again favored in the Big 12 after winning the last four conference titles. Kansas is expected to still be on the other end of the standings, even with a new coach that has a national title to his credit.

New Jayhawks coach Les Miles, the 65-year-old former Oklahoma State coach who later won a national championship at LSU, will be the first coach to take the podium at Big 12 football media days Monday. That will be after Commissioner Bob Bowlsby kicks off the two-day talkfest with his annual address.

Players and coaches from Oklahoma and Kansas will take part Monday, along with Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech. The second day, Tuesday, will feature Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Texas and West Virginia — and the only two quarterbacks scheduled to appear this week.

The Big 12 is holding its media days for the first time at the home stadium of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, where the league plays its championship game.

The 65-year-old Miles, after more than 2 ½ seasons out of coaching, is one of four new Big 12 coaches. The others are Texas Tech's Matt Wells, West Virginia's Neal Brown and Kansas State's Chris Klieman, who won four FCS national titles the past five years as head coach at North Dakota State.