Dietrich quits as club president of crisis-hit Stuttgart

Wolfgang Dietrich quit as president of German second-division team Stuttgart on Monday after saying he longer wants to be made a scapegoat for all that's wrong at the crisis-ridden club.

The 70-year-old Dietrich, who took over as president in October 2016 and whose term was due to run until 2020, said he never expected such "hostility and malice" as he experienced at the club's annual general meeting on Sunday.

The AGM had to be cancelled after about 4,500 members were unable to vote for the club's management board because of Wi-Fi problems. Dietrich broke off the meeting to loud jeers and protests and was accompanied by bodyguards from the interior of the stadium.

Dietrich said he no longer wants to "be in charge of an organization that is neither willing to stand up to these interests against me nor is able to guarantee the smooth running of a general meeting."

Dietrich was already under fire for his links to investment company Quattrex Sports, which provided loans to several of Stuttgart's rivals. In his 3½ years at the club, Stuttgart has had three coaches, two sporting directors and was relegated from the Bundesliga last season.