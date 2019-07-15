Sports

Canes sign Clark Bishop to one-year contract

Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen (2) goes into the boards against Carolina Hurricanes center Clark Bishop (64) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Washington.
Clark Bishop, a forward who made his NHL debut and played 20 regular-season games for the Carolina Hurricanes last season, has been signed to a one-year, two-way contract, the team announced Monday.

Bishop, 23, will receive $700,000 at the NHL level and $65,000 at the AHL level, with an $80,000 guarantee.

“Clark is a reliable, two-way center,” Canes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “He filled in nicely at the NHL level when we had some injuries last season, and we look forward to his continued development.”

Bishop, who was a restricted free agent, made his NHL debut Oct. 20 against Colorado and notched first career NHL points with a goal and assist in the Nov. 30 game against Anaheim. He finished with three points in the rgeular season but gave the Canes solid two-way play as a fourth-line center, and played in the first two games of the Stanley Cup playoff series against the New York Islanders.

Bishop had three goals and three assists in 38 regular-season games with the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL and played 16 games in the Checkers’ Calder Cup run.

