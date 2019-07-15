Zehner leads Scranton/WB to 6-4 win over Columbus

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Zack Zehner hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Columbus Clippers 6-4 on Monday.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Scranton/WB grabbed the lead when Trey Amburgey scored on a wild pitch and Zehner scored on a groundout.

Columbus answered in the next half-inning when Max Moroff hit a two-run home run to take a one-run lead.

The RailRiders later added one run in the third and fourth innings and two in the fifth to secure the victory.

Scranton/WB starter Deivi Garcia (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tanner Tully (1-1) took the loss in the International League game after allowing six runs and 10 hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Daniel Johnson doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs for the Clippers. Moroff homered and singled twice, driving home two runs.