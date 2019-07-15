Cluff’s single leads Hagerstown over Greensboro in 10 innings

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Jackson Cluff hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Hagerstown Suns to a 6-5 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Monday.

Phil Caulfield scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second.

Reliever Ryan Tapani (5-5) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits to get the win. He also struck out four and walked one. Yerry De Los Santos (3-1) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out two in the South Atlantic League game.

Armond Upshaw homered and singled in the win.