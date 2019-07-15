Sports
Cooper hits walk-off single, Mahoning Valley beats Hudson Valley 6-5
NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Michael Cooper hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades 6-5 on Monday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Renegades.
Korey Holland scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI triple.
The Renegades took a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh when Jacson McGowan hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Garrett Hiott as part of a two-run inning.
Tim Herrin (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Andrew Gross (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
Luis Trevino homered and singled twice, driving home three runs for the Renegades. Greg Jones doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base.
