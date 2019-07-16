Shaw, Rickard lead the way for Sacramento

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Chris Shaw homered, doubled twice and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Sacramento River Cats beat the Salt Lake Bees 12-11 on Monday.

Joey Rickard singled three times with two runs for Sacramento.

Salt Lake cut the deficit to 4-1 in the first after Wilfredo Tovar hit an RBI single, driving in Taylor Ward.

Sacramento answered in the next half-inning, scoring six runs to extend its lead. The River Cats sent 11 men to the plate as Mike Gerber hit an RBI double en route to the nine-run lead.

The River Cats later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Aramis Garcia scored on a fielder's choice, while Shaw hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Salt Lake saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jared Walsh hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to help cut the Sacramento lead to 12-11.

Sacramento starter Casey Meisner (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jason Alexander (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing 10 runs and 11 hits over one inning.

In the losing effort, Salt Lake got contributions throughout its order, as six players had at least two hits. Walsh homered and doubled, driving in three runs.