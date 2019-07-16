Hurricanes sign defensemen Haydn Fleury, Gustav Forsling to one-year deals

Canes’ Fleury on team chemistry: ‘This is by far the closest team I have ever been on’ Carolina Hurricanes Haydn Fleury (4) talks about his playoff experience and team chemistry. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Hurricanes Haydn Fleury (4) talks about his playoff experience and team chemistry.

Defenseman Haydn Fleury, expected to take on a bigger role this upcoming season, has signed a one-year, one-way contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Fleury, a former first-round draft pick by the Canes, will be paid $850,000, the team announced Tuesday.

The Canes also signed defenseman Gustav Forsling to a one-year, two-way contract that will pay $874,125 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level.

Forsling, 23, was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks with goalie Anton Forsberg in the June 24 deal that sent veteran defenseman Calvin de Haan and offensive prospect Aleksi Saarela to Chicago.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With de Haan gone, Fleury is expected to join Trevor van Riemsdyk as the Canes’ third defensive pairing.

“Haydn has taken strides during each of his three professional seasons in our organization,” Canes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “We’ve been encouraged by his development and our hope is that he becomes a fixture in our lineup.”

Fleury, 23, played 20 NHL regular-season games for the Canes last season and appeared in nine Stanley Cup playoff games after van Riemsdyk suffered a shoulder injury. He has 87 games of NHL regular-season experience, with nine career assists.

After the Canes were beaten in the Eastern Conference finals, Fleury rejoined the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL and was a part of their Calder Cup championship playoff run.

Forsling has 122 games of NHL experience, including 43 with the Blackhawks last season, when the Swede had three goals and six assists.

“Gustav is a skilled, young defenseman,” Waddell said in a statement. “He has shown promise throughout his time in the NHL and we expect him to continue to develop.”