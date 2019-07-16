Espino, Guerrero lead the way for Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Sebastian Espino homered and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two as the Kingsport Mets beat the Greeneville Reds 11-2 on Tuesday.

Gregory Guerrero doubled twice with two runs for Kingsport.

With the game tied 1-1, the Mets took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. Espino hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.

The Mets later added five runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to punctuate the blowout.

Jefferson Escorcha (4-0) got the win in relief while Greeneville starter Orlando Noriega (2-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

The five extra-base hits for Kingsport included a season-high four doubles.