Morrison’s homer leads Lehigh Valley to 4-2 win over Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Logan Morrison hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 4-2 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday.

The home run by Morrison, part of a three-run inning, gave the IronPigs a 2-0 lead before Enyel De Los Santos hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Stripers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jack Lopez hit a two-run home run.

The IronPigs tacked on another run in the eighth when Phil Gosselin hit a solo home run.

Gosselin homered and singled for Lehigh Valley.

Lehigh Valley right-hander De Los Santos (4-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Kevin Gausman (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after allowing three runs and six hits over seven innings.

For the Stripers, Lopez homered and singled, driving home two runs.

Lehigh Valley improved to 4-1 against Gwinnett this season.