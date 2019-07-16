Brown’s single leads Jupiter over Daytona in 10 innings

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Micah Brown hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Jupiter Hammerheads to a 5-3 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday.

Harrison Dinicola scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Jhonny Santos. Later in the inning, Jupiter added an insurance run when Santos scored on a wild pitch.

The Hammerheads scored one run in the eighth before Daytona tied the game 3-3 in the ninth when Yonathan Mendoza drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Hendrik Clementina.

Santos singled three times, scoring two runs in the win.

Colton Hock (3-3) got the win in relief while Andy Cox (2-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

With the win, Jupiter improved to 5-2 against Daytona this season.