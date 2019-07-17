Castro, Santana lift AZL Reds over AZL Brewers Blue 6-2

PHOENIX (AP) -- Fidel Castro homered twice and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the AZL Reds beat the AZL Brewers Blue 6-2 on Wednesday.

Debby Santana singled three times with two RBIs for AZL Reds.

AZL Reds started the scoring in the first inning when Castro hit a solo home run and Santana hit an RBI single.

The AZL Reds later added a run in the third and three in the seventh. In the third, Castro hit a solo home run, while Caleb Van Blake drove in two runs and Santana drove in one in the seventh.

Maiker Manuel (2-0) got the win in relief while AZL Brewers Blue starter Moises Ruiz (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Brewers Blue, Andre Nnebe doubled and singled. Arbert Cipion tripled twice.