Valdez’s single leads AZL Royals to 11-8 win over AZL Athletics Gold

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Enrique Valdez hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the AZL Royals to an 11-8 win over the AZL Athletics Gold on Wednesday.

The single by Valdez scored Herard Gonzalez and Edickson Soto to give the AZL Royals a 4-0 lead.

Trailing 7-4, the AZL Athletics Gold cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Matt Cross scored on an error.

Darryl Collins was a home run short of the cycle, scoring three runs for AZL Royals.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Heribert Garcia (2-2) got the win in relief while AZL Athletics Gold starter Jose Dicochea (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

The AZL Athletics Gold failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Christopher Quintin doubled and singled for the AZL Athletics Gold. Elvis Peralta singled three times, scoring two runs.