Sports

Kluber throws off mound for 1st time since breaking arm

By BRIAN DULIK Associated Press

FILE - In this April 26, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game in Houston. The Cleveland Indians say pitcher Corey Kluber threw a successful bullpen session at Progressive Field, the right-hander’s first time throwing from a mound since fracturing his right forearm on May 1. The team said the two-time Cy Young Award winner fired 20 fastballs, as scheduled, before Cleveland’s game against Detroit on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
FILE - In this April 26, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game in Houston. The Cleveland Indians say pitcher Corey Kluber threw a successful bullpen session at Progressive Field, the right-hander’s first time throwing from a mound since fracturing his right forearm on May 1. The team said the two-time Cy Young Award winner fired 20 fastballs, as scheduled, before Cleveland’s game against Detroit on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo
CLEVELAND

The Cleveland Indians say pitcher Corey Kluber threw a successful bullpen session at Progressive Field, the right-hander's first time throwing from a mound since fracturing his right forearm on May 1.

The team said the two-time Cy Young Award winner fired 20 fastballs, as scheduled, before Cleveland's game against Detroit on Wednesday.

Kluber remains on the 60-day injured list and is several weeks away from potentially beginning a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

Kluber was struck on his pitching forearm by a line drive off the bat of Miami's Brian Anderson at Marlins Park. The 33-year-old spent several weeks in a hard cast, and has continued to run and work on his conditioning.

Kluber has a 2-3 record with a 5.80 ERA in seven starts this season. The Indians' ace won the Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017, and finished third in the voting in 2016 and 2018.

  Comments  