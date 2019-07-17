Bailey wins in Oakland debut, Athletics beat Mariners 10-2

Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder follows through on his swing after hitting a three run home run off Seattle Mariners' Tommy Milone in the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. AP Photo

Homer Bailey shook off a rocky start to go six innings in his Oakland debut, Mark Canha and Jurickson Profar each homered twice and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 10-2 on Wednesday.

Chad Pinder and Ramón Laureano also went deep as the A's matched their season high with six home runs despite losing Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman to an ankle injury after two innings.

Oakland has won six straight and 12 of 14. The A's have homered in a season-high 17 consecutive games.

Tim Beckham had two hits for Seattle. The Mariners have lost six straight.

Bailey (8-6) allowed seven hits and two runs for his fourth consecutive win and first since being acquired from Kansas City over the weekend to add depth and experience to Oakland's lineup for a possible playoff run. Bailey struck out six, including cleanup hitter Omar Narváez twice, and didn't walk a batter.

Tommy Milone (1-4) allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

GIANTS 11, ROCKIES 8

DENVER (AP) — Donovan Solano had four hits, including a tie-breaking home run leading off the sixth inning, and San Francisco completed a four-game series sweep in Colorado for the first time in nearly eight years.

Pablo Sandoval sparked a three-run first inning with a two-run double and Stephen Vogt also homered for the surging Giants, who have won five straight and 12 of 14. Brandon Belt had an RBI single among his three hits.

Trevor Story and Ryan McMahon homered for the Rockies, losers of four straight and 11 of their last 13.

It was the first-four game sweep by the Giants in Colorado since Sept. 15-18, 2011.

Jon Gray (9-7) went 5 1/3 innings and allowed 11 hits and six runs. He walked three and struck out three in the loss.

Derek Holland (2-4) picked up the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

METS 14, TWINS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dominic Smith put New York ahead with a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the seventh inning, and Pete Alonso added a 474-foot shot halfway up the third deck as Minnesota lost a third straight game for the first time this season.

Amed Rosario went 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Mets, who overcame three one-run deficits, set a 2019 high for runs and matched a season best with their fourth consecutive victory.

Reliever Trevor May (3-3) took the loss.

Nelson Cruz and Mitch Garver went deep for the Twins.

The Mets improved to 5-0 at Target Field, where they won three games in 2013.

CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning and St. Louis rallied to deal Pittsburgh its fifth loss in six games.

John Brebbia (3-3) struck out four in two perfect innings. Carlos Martínez picked up his sixth save in eight chances.

Tyler O'Neill also homered for the Cardinals, who won two of three from the Pirates.

Pirates starter Chris Archer allowed three runs and five hits in six innings. Archer had a pair of hits, including an RBI single in a three-run fourth, after starting the season 1 for 25 at the plate.

BREWERS 5, BRAVES 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Hader struck out Ozzie Albies with two outs and the tying run on third in the ninth to preserve the Milwaukee's win over Atlanta.

Christian Yelich hit his 34th homer of the season. It was Yelich's third home run in four games.

The Brewers got a two-run homer from Manny Piña's in the second. Josh Donaldson hit a two-run shot for the Braves.

Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson (5-2) gave up only one hit, a double to Brian McCann in the second inning, in 5 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three. Hader earned his 21st save.

Dallas Keuchel (3-3) allowed five runs, four earned, in 5 2/3 innings.

CUBS 5, REDS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Yu Darvish tossed six innings of two-hit, shutout ball to finally earn his first win at Wrigley Field in Chicago's win over Cincinnati.

Kris Bryant and Addison Russell homered for the only hits off Sonny Gray (5-6) as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.

Jason Heyward drove in two insurance runs with a double as the NL Central leaders took two of three from the Reds to win just their second series since sweeping St. Louis on June 7-9.

Darvish (3-4) also won for the first time anywhere since April 27 at Arizona as he struck out seven, walked none and hit two batters. The right-hander had 12 no-decisions and a loss in his previous 13 starts.

Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save in five chances.