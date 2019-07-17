Gonell, Guzman lift Lakewood over Delmarva 4-0

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Jonathan Guzman hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Rafi Gonell allowed just one hit over five innings as the Lakewood BlueClaws defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 4-0 on Wednesday.

Gonell (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked two.

In the top of the second, Lakewood grabbed the lead on an error that scored Carlos De La Cruz. The BlueClaws then added a run in the third and two in the fifth. In the third, McCarthy Tatum hit a solo home run, while Guzman hit a two-run home run in the fifth.

Nick Vespi (5-5) went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

The Shorebirds were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the BlueClaws' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Delmarva is 12-5 against Lakewood this season.