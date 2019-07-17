Hill’s single leads Altoona to 6-5 win over Trenton

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Logan Hill hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 6-5 win over the Trenton Thunder on Wednesday.

The single by Hill, part of a two-run inning, tied the game 5-5 before Hill scored on a forceout later in the inning.

Hill hit a two-run double in the third inning to help give the Curve a 4-0 lead. The Thunder came back to take a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning when they crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run single by Matt Lipka.

Angel German (3-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while James Reeves (3-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the Thunder, Hoy Jun Park singled twice, also stealing two bases.