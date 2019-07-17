Rodriguez hits grand slam, leads Campeche over Durango

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Henry Alejandro Rodriguez and Fernando Perez connected on back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, leading the Piratas de Campeche to a 10-7 win over the Generales de Durango in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Rodriguez hit a grand slam before Perez hit a solo shot that gave the Piratas a 10-7 lead.

Irving Machuca (1-1) got the win in relief while Carlos Teller (4-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Generales, Jesus Loya homered and singled twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple.