Pena, Rickard lead the way for Sacramento

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Francisco Pena homered and singled, driving home two runs as the Sacramento River Cats topped the Salt Lake Bees 8-5 on Wednesday.

Joey Rickard doubled and singled with an RBI and a run for Sacramento.

Trailing 3-2 in the fourth, Salt Lake tied it up when Nick Franklin hit an RBI single, driving in Kaleb Cowart.

After the teams traded runs in the fifth, the River Cats took the lead in the seventh inning when Levi Michael hit a solo home run and Mike Gerber hit a two-run home run.

The River Cats tacked on another run in the ninth when Rickard hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Michael.

Starter Yoanys Quiala (5-5) got the win while Alex Klonowski (0-5) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Bees, Jose Rojas homered and singled twice. Cowart homered and singled twice, scoring two runs.