De Ligt completes 75 million euro transfer to Juventus

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 10, 2019 file photo, Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt, right, fights for the ball with Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo during the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg, soccer match between Ajax and Juventus at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Defender Matthijs de Ligt is undergoing medical exams with Juventus ahead of an expected 70 million euros ($80 million) transfer from Ajax. Juventus shared photos and videos on social media of De Ligt's arrival in Turin late Tuesday then fans awaiting him outside the club's training facility when he showed up early Wednesday, July 17, 2019. AP Photo

Matthijs de Ligt has become the most expensive defender in Serie A history after completing a 75 million euro ($85 million) transfer from Ajax.

Juventus announced the deal's completion on Thursday, saying it had signed the Netherlands international to a five-year contract.

The 19-year-old De Ligt was captain of the Ajax squad that reached the Champions League semifinals last season, having scored the winning goal against Juventus in the quarterfinals.

The highly regarded center back is set to join a veteran defense featuring Juventus stalwarts Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

De Ligt's signing follows that of midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot by Juventus, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon also back after one season away at Paris Saint-Germain.