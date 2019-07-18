Kremer leads Bowie to 1-0 win over Altoona

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Dean Kremer allowed just six hits over seven innings, leading the Bowie Baysox over the Altoona Curve in a 1-0 win on Thursday.

Kremer (6-4) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the seventh inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Ryan McKenna scored on a double by Carlos Perez.

Joel Cesar (2-3) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The Curve were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Baysox's staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

With the win, Bowie improved to 3-1 against Altoona this season.