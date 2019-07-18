Orewiler, Sugilio lead Daytona to 4-2 win over Jupiter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Andy Sugilio homered and had two hits, and Austin Orewiler allowed just four hits over five innings as the Daytona Tortugas topped the Jupiter Hammerheads 4-2 on Thursday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Hammerheads.

Orewiler (7-7) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing one run.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Daytona added to its lead when Drew Mount hit a two-run single.

After Jupiter scored a run in the fifth, the Hammerheads cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when James Nelson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jerar Encarnacion.

The Tortugas tacked on another run in the sixth when Lorenzo Cedrola scored on a wild pitch.

Jordan Holloway (2-8) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked eight.

Adrian Nieto singled three times for the Hammerheads.

Despite the loss, Jupiter is 6-3 against Daytona this season.