Datres hits walk-off single, Asheville beats Rome 4-3

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Kyle Datres hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Asheville Tourists topped the Rome Braves 4-3 on Thursday.

Terrin Vavra scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a single by Willie MacIver.

After Rome's Jeremy Fernandez scored on a groundout in the top of the seventh, Asheville tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the inning when Daniel Montano hit a solo home run.

Asheville starter Frederis Parra allowed two runs and nine hits over six innings. Alexander Martinez (4-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jose Montilla (2-7) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

MacIver doubled and singled twice in the win.

Greg Cullen homered and doubled for the Braves. Fernandez doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.