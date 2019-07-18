Sports
Varsho and Westbrook homer to lead Jackson to 6-4 win over Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Daulton Varsho and Jamie Westbrook connected on back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, leading the Jackson Generals to a 6-4 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday.
Varsho hit a two-run shot before Westbrook hit a solo shot that gave the Generals a 5-2 lead.
The Generals tacked on another run in the ninth when Ryan Grotjohn scored on a forceout.
Montgomery saw its comeback attempt come up short after Taylor Walls hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Jackson lead to 6-4.
Justin Donatella (5-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Dalton Moats (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.
For the Biscuits, Walls homered and doubled, also stealing a base.
Jackson improved to 7-3 against Montgomery this season.
