Weiss, Hernandez and Cuas shut out Bowling Green, Kane County wins 6-0

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Ryan Weiss, Kenny Hernandez and Jose Cuas combined for a shutout as the Kane County Cougars beat the Bowling Green Hot Rods 6-0 on Thursday.

Weiss (5-5) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing five hits over five scoreless innings. Miller Hogan (1-3) went four innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

In the bottom of the first, Kane County scored on a double by Joey Rose that brought home Geraldo Perdomo. In the following at-bat, Alek Thomas scored on a wild pitch to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead. The Cougars then added two runs in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Perdomo and Thomas both drove in a run, while Perdomo scored on a passed ball in the seventh.

Tra Holmes singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

The Hot Rods were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Cougars' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.