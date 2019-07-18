Wisconsin beats South Bend 5-4

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Brent Diaz and Je'Von Ward scored on an error in the sixth inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 5-4 win over the South Bend Cubs on Thursday.

The play tied the game 4-4.

The Timber Rattlers took the lead for good in the seventh when Diaz hit an RBI single, driving in David Fry.

Chad Whitmer (6-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Peyton Remy (2-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Cubs, Cole Roederer homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.