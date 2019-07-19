Nnebe’s single leads AZL Brewers Blue over AZL Indians Blue in 10 innings

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Andre Nnebe hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the AZL Brewers Blue to a 5-4 win over the AZL Indians Blue on Friday.

Alex Hall scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second.

The AZL Brewers Blue tied the game 4-4 in the eighth when Nnebe hit an RBI double, bringing home Cam Devanney as part of a two-run inning.

Reliever Jake Cousins (1-0) went two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out three to pick up the win. Nate Ocker (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out three and walked one.