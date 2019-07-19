Lopez, Harris lead AZL Athletics Green to 7-6 win over AZL Cubs 1

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Hansen Lopez hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Dustin Harris singled three times as the AZL Athletics Green topped the AZL Cubs 1 7-6 on Friday.

The home run by Lopez, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL Athletics Green a 2-0 lead before Wilson Alvarez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Trailing 7-2, the AZL Cubs 1 cut into the deficit with four runs in the sixth inning, including a single by Oswaldo Pina that scored Ervis Marchan.

Dominic Yearego (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Cubs 1 starter Benjamin Rodriguez (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Carlos Pacheco singled twice, scoring two runs for the AZL Cubs 1.