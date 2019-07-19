Cabrera’s homer leads Tampa to 5-4 win over Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Oswaldo Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 5-4 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Friday.

The home run by Cabrera scored Estevan Florial to give the Tarpons a 2-0 lead.

After Tampa added a run in the second on a double by Donny Sands, the Marauders tied the game with three runs in the third inning, including RBI singles by Deon Stafford and Rodolfo Castro.

The Tarpons took the lead for good in the third when Alexander Palma hit an RBI single, scoring Florial.

Bradenton saw its comeback attempt come up short after Stafford hit an RBI triple, driving in Cal Mitchell in the fifth inning to cut the Tampa lead to 5-4.

Hobie Harris (2-2) got the win in relief while Bradenton starter Brad Case (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Stafford tripled and singled, driving home two runs for the Marauders.