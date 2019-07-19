Abreu leads Potomac to 4-2 win over Frederick

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Osvaldo Abreu homered and had three hits as the Potomac Nationals beat the Frederick Keys 4-2 on Friday.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Potomac extended its lead when KJ Harrison hit an RBI double, bringing home Jakson Reetz.

Frederick answered in the next half-inning when Patrick Dorrian scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to one.

The Nationals later tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Cole Freeman hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jack Sundberg, while David Masters hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Frederick saw its comeback attempt come up short after Cadyn Grenier scored on a groundout in the ninth inning to cut the Potomac lead to 4-2.

Potomac southpaw Carson Teel (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter DL Hall (3-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing three runs and five hits over five innings.

Sean Miller singled three times for the Keys.