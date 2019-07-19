Tellez’s homer leads Buffalo to 6-3 win over Columbus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Rowdy Tellez hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to a 6-3 win over the Columbus Clippers on Friday.

The home run by Tellez scored Socrates Brito and Dalton Pompey and was the game's last scoring play.

Zach Jackson (8-0) got the win in relief while Phil Maton (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Max Moroff singled three times, scoring two runs for the Clippers.