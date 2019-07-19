Shaver hits walk-off single, Corpus Christi beats Springfield 3-2

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Colton Shaver hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Corpus Christi Hooks beat the Springfield Cardinals 3-2 on Friday.

Abraham Toro scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on an out.

Osvaldo Duarte hit a solo home run in the third inning to give the Hooks a 1-0 lead. The Cardinals came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Rayder Ascanio hit an RBI single and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Dylan Carlson.

Corpus Christi tied the game 2-2 in the fifth when Shaver hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reliever Bryan Abreu (4-2) went four scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out seven to get the win. Ronnie Williams (1-1) allowed one run and got one out in the Texas League game.

Duarte homered and singled in the win. Shaver homered and singled, driving in two runs.