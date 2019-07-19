Lewis’ double leads Ogden to 9-5 win over Rocky Mountain

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Brandon Lewis hit a two-run double in the first inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to a 9-5 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Friday.

The double by Lewis, part of a four-run inning, gave the Raptors a 3-2 lead before Lewis scored on an error later in the inning.

Trailing 5-4, the Vibes tied the game in the fourth inning when Jess Williams scored on an error.

The Raptors took the lead for good in the sixth when Jeremy Arocho hit an RBI single, bringing home Jon Littell.

Melvin Jimenez (5-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Cristian Sierra (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.