Gettys’ homer leads El Paso to 7-5 win over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Michael Gettys hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 7-5 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Friday.

The home run by Gettys, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 5-5 before Austin Allen hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Chihuahuas tacked on another run in the ninth when Ty France hit a solo home run.

Kazuhisa Makita (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Harrison Musgrave (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Elliot Soto doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Isotopes.