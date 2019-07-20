Duzenack’s homer leads Visalia to 9-2 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Camden Duzenack hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 9-2 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Friday.

The home run by Duzenack scored Luis Alejandro Basabe to give the Rawhide a 2-1 lead.

The Rawhide punctuated the blowout with four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh. In the sixth, Eduardo Diaz hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Blake Swihart, while Duzenack drove in two runs and Basabe drove in one in the seventh.

Visalia right-hander Jeff Bain (5-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Oliver Ortega (3-5) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the 66ers, Gareth Morgan homered and doubled, driving home two runs.

Visalia improved to 11-1 against Inland Empire this season.