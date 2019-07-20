Hawkins hits walk-off single in 10th, San Jose beats Rancho Cuca. 4-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Courtney Hawkins hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the San Jose Giants topped the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 4-3 on Friday.

Heliot Ramos scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an intentional walk, advanced to second on a single by David Villar and then went to third on a single by Hawkins.

In the bottom of the second, San Jose scored three runs, including RBI singles by Manuel Geraldo and Ramos. Rancho Cuca. answered in the seventh inning when it scored three runs, including an error that scored Deacon Liput.

San Jose starter Sean Hjelle went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits. He also struck out six and walked two. Jesus Tona (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Connor Strain (0-3) took the loss in the California League game.

For the Quakes, Donovan Casey doubled and singled twice.