Friday’s Sports In Brief

GOLF

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Everyone in the massive grandstand rose to cheer and celebrate a bold performance by Rory McIlroy, who longed for such support and affection on his walk toward his final hole at Royal Portrush in the British Open.

Except this was just the second round.

And now McIlroy can only watch on the weekend as one of his best friends, Shane Lowry of Ireland, goes after the claret jug. Lowry birdied four of his opening five holes on his way to a 4-under 67 and shared the 36-hole lead at 8-under 134 with J.B. Holmes, who had a 68.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood were one shot behind. Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth were three back.

McIlroy kept the sellout crowd on edge as he tried to make the cut after opening with a 79. He had a 6-under 65.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson won't be around, either. It was the first time in 77 majors they have played as professionals that both missed the cut in the same major. Darren Clarke, who honed his game on the Dunluce Links as a junior and now calls Portrush home, missed the cut in a most cruel fashion with a triple bogey on his final hole.

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura shot a 7-under 63 in alternate-shot play to open a five-stroke lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour's first-year team event.

Clanton and Suwannapura birdied five of the last seven holes on the front nine and played the last five holes in 2 under, making three birdies and a bogey. They had a 16-under 194 total at Midland Country Club, with a best-ball round left Saturday.

Sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn had a 64 to move into a tie for second at 11 under with Simin Feng-Ruixin Liu (67), Na Yeon Choi-Jenny Shin (67) and Paula Creamer-Morgan Pressel (69).

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jim Herman took the Barbasol Championship lead — with some help from President Donald Trump.

Trump's regular golf partner while working as an assistant professional at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, Herman changed to a conventional putting grip and

It has worked well at rain-softened Keene Trace, with Herman shooting his second straight 7-under 65 to take the second-round lead in the PGA Tour event. Encouraged years ago by Trump to pursue a playing career, Herman is in position for his second PGA Tour victory.

Herman had a one-stroke lead over Bill Haas, who followed his opening 65 with a 66. David Toms was two strokes back at 12 under after a 64. D.J. Trahan, Kelly Kraft and Kramer Hickok also were 12 under, each shooting 67.

BASEBALL

SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Leake of the Seattle Mariners lost his bid to pitch a perfect game on a leadoff single in the ninth inning by rookie Luis Rengifo, then finished off the Los Angeles Angels for a 10-0 win.

A week after the worst start of his career, Leake almost achieved baseball immortality.

The Angels hadn't come close to a hit and Leake hadn't gone to a three-ball count before Rengifo grounded a clean hit to right field on Leake's 79th pitch.

The fans gave Leake a standing ovation and he quickly waved to acknowledge their cheers.

After a walk, he retired the next three batters for a one-hitter, striking out Mike Trout on a full-count pitch to end it. Leake fanned six overall and walked one.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Martinez homered and singled during a 10-run rally in the sixth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a seven-run deficit for a wild 12-11 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Down 7-0, the Cardinals put together their biggest inning of the season on the way to their sixth win in seven games.

Jesse Winker hit a two-out, two-run single in the ninth off Cardinals closer Carlos Martinez. But Joey Votto grounded out with runners at the corners to give Martinez his seventh save.

Journeyman catcher Ryan Lavarnway hit two homers, doubled and drove in a career-high six runs for Cincinnati in his first game in the majors this season.

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone was suspended for one game for his rant that followed his ejection in a doubleheader opener against Tampa Bay.

MLB executive Joe Torre also said Boone has been fined.

Boone was ejected in the second inning Thursday for arguing from the dugout with rookie umpire Brennan Miller, who had called a third strike on Brett Gardner. Torre said Boone made contract with Miller during his profane rant, which was captured by television microphones.

Miller was umpiring just his fifth big league game behind the plate.

Boone served the suspension Friday during New York's 8-2 win against Colorado.

HOCKEY

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers agreed to terms with restricted free agent defenseman Jacob Trouba, who they acquired from Winnipeg in a major offseason trade.

The deal reached with Trouba, 25, is for seven years and $56 million, with an $8 million salary cap hit for the upcoming season. He is expected to anchor the team's defense.

A 2012 first-round draft pick by the Jets, Trouba set career highs in points (50) and assists (42) last season. For his six-year career, Trouba has 42 goals, 179 points and a plus-37 rating.

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames acquired forward Milan Lucic from the Edmonton Oilers for forward James Neal and a conditional third-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Edmonton will retain 12.5% of the remaining salary on the seven-year, $42 million contract Lucic signed in July 2016.

The 31-year-old Lucic had six goals and 14 assists in 79 games for the Oilers last season. He has 198 goals and 303 assists in 890 regular-season games with Boston, Los Angeles and Edmonton.

Neal, also 31, had seven goals and 12 assists in 63 games for Calgary last season, and has 270 goals and 244 assists in 766 regular-season games with Dallas, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Vegas and Calgary. He signed a five-year, $28.75 million deal in July 2018.