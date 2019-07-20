Canes sign Brock McGinn, avoid arbitration

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Brock McGinn, left, celebrates his game-winning goal during double overtime of Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) and right wing Tom Wilson (43), Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Washington. The Hurricanes won 4-3 in double overtime. AP

The Carolina Hurricanes and forward Brock McGinn avoided contract arbitration Saturday, agreeing on a two-year, $4.2 million deal.

McGinn, 25, will be paid $1.9 million in 2019-20 and $2.3 million in 2020-21.

McGinn did not miss a regular-season game last season for the Canes, finishing with 10 goals, 16 assists and a career-best plus-10 rating as the Canes reached the Eastern Conference finals in the playoffs.

McGinn scored one of the most memorable goals in franchise history in the first round -- the double-overtime winner in Game 7 to beat the Washington Capitals. He had two goals and four assists in 15 playoff games.

McGinn, a second-round draft pick by Carolina in 2012, was coming off a two-year contract with an average salary cap hit of $887,500. A restricted free agent with arbitration rights, he elected to take the team to arbitration and a meeting was initially scheduled for Saturday but not needed.

“We’re relieved to have this settled before going to arbitration,” Canes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “Brock was an important part of what we accomplished last season and we’re happy to have him as part of our group moving forward.”