GCL Phillies West beats GCL Phillies East 5-3

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Keaton Greenwalt and Jose Rivera scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the GCL Phillies West to a 5-3 win over the GCL Phillies East on Saturday.

The play capped a three-run inning and gave the GCL Phillies West a 5-3 lead after Greenwalt hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the second, GCL Phillies West scored on a single by Sal Gozzo that brought home Greenwalt. In the following at-bat, Juan Carlos Smith scored when a runner was thrown out to give the GCL Phillies West a 2-0 lead. GCL Phillies East answered in the fourth inning when Jevi Hernandez hit an RBI triple and then scored on a two-run triple by Jose Mercado.

Josh Hendrickson (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Gabriel Cotto (0-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

GCL Phillies West improved to 3-1 against GCL Phillies East this season.