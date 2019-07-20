Crisp hits walk-off single, GCL Yankees West beats GCL Blue Jays 5-4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Juan Crisp hit a walk-off two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the GCL Yankees West beat the GCL Blue Jays 5-4 on Saturday.

The GCL Yankees West cut the deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth when Angel Rojas hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jose Colmenares.

Reliever Nick Paciorek (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one while allowing one hit over one scoreless inning. Jose Brito (0-1) allowed two runs and got two outs in the Gulf Coast League game.

Pedro Hurtado tripled and singled, scoring two runs for the GCL Blue Jays.