Rizer hits for cycle, sparks Aberdeen’s 11-0 win over Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Johnny Rizer hit for the cycle, as the Aberdeen IronBirds topped the Staten Island Yankees 11-0 on Saturday.

Rizer homered in the first, singled in the third, singled in the fourth, doubled in the sixth, and tripled in the eighth.

Aberdeen went up 3-0 in the second after Dalton Hoiles hit a two-run home run.

Aberdeen later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a four-run fourth.

Aberdeen starter Ryan Conroy (3-2) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Josh Maciejewski (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.

The Yankees were blanked for the first time this season, while the IronBirds' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.