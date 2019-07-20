Perez hits grand slam, leads Saltillo over Aguascalientes

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Juan Perez hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to an 11-3 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The grand slam by Perez capped a five-run inning and gave the Saraperos an 11-3 lead after Dariel Alvarez hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Starter Felix Doubront (4-6) got the win while Francisco Moreno (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.

Eliezer Ortiz homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Rieleros.