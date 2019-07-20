Sheets leads Birmingham over Tennessee 3-1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Gavin Sheets doubled and singled as the Birmingham Barons topped the Tennessee Smokies 3-1 on Saturday.

Birmingham went up 2-0 in the sixth after Ti'Quan Forbes hit an RBI single, driving in Blake Rutherford.

Tennessee answered in the next half-inning when Gioskar Amaya scored on a groundout to get within one.

The Barons tacked on another run in the eighth when Nick Madrigal hit a solo home run.

Birmingham starter Blake Battenfield (3-2) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Jake Stinnett (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after he allowed one run on just two hits over three innings.