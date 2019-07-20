Donovan, Herrera lead the way for Peoria

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Brendan Donovan singled three times, scoring two runs as the Peoria Chiefs topped the Lake County Captains 7-2 on Saturday.

Ivan Herrera homered and singled with four RBIs for Peoria.

Peoria started the scoring in the first inning when Herrera hit a two-run home run.

After Peoria added two runs in the third, the Captains cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Bo Naylor hit a solo home run.

Peoria southpaw Connor Thomas (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alex Royalty (5-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings.