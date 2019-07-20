Mauricio leads Columbia over Greenville 6-3

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Ronny Mauricio had three hits and scored two runs as the Columbia Fireflies topped the Greenville Drive 6-3 on Saturday. With the victory, the Fireflies snapped a five-game losing streak.

Down 1-0, the Fireflies took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning. Mark Vientos hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Mauricio en route to the one-run lead.

The Fireflies later added three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Vientos and Hayden Senger drove in one run each, while Mauricio hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Conner O'Neil (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Greenville starter Chase Shugart (5-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.