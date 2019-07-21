Patino, Kuzia and Blair shut out Visalia, Lake Elsinore wins 5-0

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Patino, Nick Kuzia and Seth Blair combined for a shutout as the Lake Elsinore Storm topped the Visalia Rawhide 5-0 on Saturday.

Patino (5-8) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing five hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings. Justin Vernia (5-2) went five innings, allowing four runs and five hits while walking three in the California League game.

Up 2-0 in the fifth, Lake Elsinore extended its lead when Gabriel Arias hit a two-run single.

Arias homered and singled, driving in three runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jancarlos Cintron doubled and singled twice for the Rawhide. Visalia was held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Lake Elsinore staff recorded its 11th shutout of the year.

With the win, Lake Elsinore improved to 5-2 against Visalia this season.